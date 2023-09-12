The footloose footwear

Such incidents are quite common in large social gatherings, where chappals of similar make and size abound. They have a yen to roam free when removed from their owners’ bonds. Shoes and chappals become footloose and rove like vagabonds. But their ‘good time’ is short-lived and comes to an end when the party gets over, and it’s time to go home. People start looking frantically for their truant footwear, and panic ensues. How embarrassing it is to walk home barefoot! Then there are the awkward questions posed by the wife and the children: Can’t you take care of a pair of shoes?