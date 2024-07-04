The forbidden fruit

On one such occasion, after a heated argument, we decided that we had to think big and do something to end world hunger. We decided we would try out various tubers, roots, and fruits (we were aware of forest fruits like vaate huli, murugana huli, starfruit, etc.) that were being wasted away in forests. I had noticed a tree full of fruits that looked almost like jamun (an Indian blackberry). I was surprised no one had ever tried this yummy-looking fruit. I decided this fruit was a suitable candidate to end world hunger and let the world know of my great discovery, which I was sure would get me awards and recognition. I even told my gang of friends that the plant should be named after me.