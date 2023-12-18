The forbidden gift

Nothing was seen or heard for over a year when they reappeared in my clinic room. After the medical consultation, the wife gave vivid narrations of Australia where their son and family lived. As they were leaving, she took out an attractive, gift-wrapped packet out of her tote bag and offered it to me. The restriction of the Medical Council listed in the Code of Medical Ethics whizzed through my mind. Accepting gifts was a taboo and so my hand shrank back though I was enamoured by the elegantly wrapped box. I refused to take it, but they insisted, kept it on the windowsill, and left in a jiffy, without giving me time to react.