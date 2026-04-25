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The fourth branch is under strain

The fourth branch is under strain

Independent institutions are not independent when their existence depends on executive control
Vishal R Choradiya
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 02:57 IST
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 02:57 IST
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