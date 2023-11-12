The freedom of an unburdened mind

In his best work, Freedom from the Known (Freedom), Krishnamurti encapsulates his philosophy with remarkable clarity and depth. Published in 1969, this book is a culmination of his decades of teaching and inquiry. In Freedom, K urges readers to embark on a journey to confront the unknown with open minds, unburdened by the baggage of preconceived notions. Its central theme is the notion of psychological freedom, realised only when we liberate ourselves from the constraints of our own conditioning. The book challenges us to examine our beliefs, fears, and attachments, and to question their validity, and the reader begins to understand that freedom is not a destination but a process of constant self-inquiry.