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The fur in the pot

The fur in the pot

On rumination, I realised that the humble mud pot had captured the crux of childhood innocence and the angsts of adulthood ignorance without much ado.
S Radha Prathi
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:09 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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OpinionRight in the middlechildhood

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