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The futility of folding clothes

The futility of folding clothes

Some doors are best left closed. For your sanity. And your laundry.
Aruna Parandhama
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:33 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:33 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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