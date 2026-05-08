<p class="bodytext">Let me begin with an announcement in public interest: the clean, Pinterest-perfect home is a myth. A carefully curated lie. A cruel illusion perpetuated by people who apparently have no jobs or family. Now, I live in a perfectly conventional home. By that I mean one in which a male Homo sapien cohabits with a female Homo sapien. It is a space where evolution appears to have paused just before the ‘neat and tidy’ milestone. Every time I insist that our freshly washed clothes be folded, my extremely capable partner responds with what he believes are the most logical arguments in the history of domestic negotiations. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Negotiation Exhibit 1: Why fold clothes when we’re going to wear them anyway? </p>.<p class="bodytext">That’s laziness masked in logic. Clothes must live freely too, travelling from the armrest of the sofa to the floor. This is why our grandmothers hid money in different corners of the house, only for us to stumble on it years later. Except in our case, we stumble on a lone sock from 2020, missing its pair. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Negotiation Exhibit 2: A home should not feel like a hotel. It should have some soul, some signs of life. Folding clothes makes it mechanical…dispassionate even. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Touché! I didn’t know that my home was auditioning for a role in a post-apocalyptic film called Wrinkle Wars: The Fabric Strikes Back.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These arguments dressed like negotiations affect me, much like a mutating virus that grows exponentially stronger by the day. So, I gather all the unfolded clothes and perform a glorious slam dunk – right into my partner’s cupboard. </p>.<p class="bodytext">To this he responds, not with shame or apology but with the philosophical rigour of the decade: “Even if we fold them now, this is a vicious cycle!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">But poetic justice exists. One day, the cupboard – God bless its overloaded hinges – decided enough is enough. I opened it, and a veritable clothes avalanche crashed down on me with the force of Newton’s Third Law. For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, and in my case, it was cotton-based and deeply personal. I emerged from the fabric avalanche, dishevelled but wiser. I stacked the clothes into a wobbly ‘healthy-looking’ pile, gently shoved them back in, and shut the cupboard door with the finality of someone who has helplessly chosen peace.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Some doors, I have learned, are best left closed. For your sanity. And your laundry. </p>