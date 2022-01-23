The future beckons AAP, but can it rediscover its idealism?

India has an ever-expanding political space. The ever-changing social dynamics throw up newer opportunities to new parties. The recent history of Indian politics of the last three decades is replete with instances of the rise and success of many such parties.

During the forthcoming phase of assembly elections, Punjab will be the testing ground for whether political space has expanded significantly in that state to make way for the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With former chief minister Amrinder Singh joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, and the AAP going solo, the contest in Punjab has become a four-cornered one. Suppose the AAP succeeds in leading the next government in Punjab or becoming a significant partner. In that case, it will be the only small, or regional, party to govern more than one Indian state.

In the first decade of this century, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) governed three states - West Bengal, Kerala and Tripura. It has since waned in the eastern part of the country and is restricted to Kerala. The AIADMK and DMK still have the prospect of ruling Puducherry along with Tamil Nadu in the future. But Puducherry is too small to add much significance to the narrative.

The AAP emerging as the third-largest party in Indian politics would get momentum if it were to, in addition to Punjab, win seats in Goa or Uttarakhand or both. However, it is not a sufficient factor. A decade ago, the AAP was born out of the idealism of clean politics - an idea that convinced people that change was possible. If the AAP has to grow, it needs to rediscover that spirit.

The AAP took birth from the idealism of a corruption-free India, and it happened when various scams had besmirched the image of the government led by Manmohan Singh. So, essentially, the AAP was opposed to the Congress. Moreover, the AAP was expected to be equidistant from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But it was Arvind Kejriwal himself who killed the 'idea' by gravitating too close to the Congress. It is also true that in 2013-14, the BJP managed to hijack that plank of idealism and change. But the abysmal failure of demonetisation dented the BJP's claims of being an effective agent of fighting corruption. Its abysmal failure on the economic front, particularly in containing inflation, has further eroded its sheen.

At this juncture, the AAP has course-corrected, which has helped it shed the baggage of being labelled ''anti-Hindu''. The party has not given up the image of the protector of the Muslims but has disassociated itself from the 'secular' parties and its criticism of everything having an overtone of Hindu fervour. Instead, Kejriwal, the AAP chief and Delhi's chief minister, has embraced a soft Hindutva line.

On December 3, 2021, Kejriwal tweeted: "A few days ago, when I had visited Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya, a thought came to my mind that I should bring all my elders of Delhi for a darshan of Lord Shri Ram. The first train of pilgrimage was flagged off from Delhi to Ayodhya today. These were very emotional moments for me. May everyone's journey be blessed. Long live Rama."

If the poll surveys turn out correct and the AAP emerges taller, it will give much hope to those who believe in a third force with an alternative pro-development socio-economic agenda. However, an aspiring third political force needs to have a vision of development that supports both the industry and the poor and considers adapting to climate change. No other political party follows this path, but AAP has the resource to draw and propagate this alternative.

But, if the AAP desires again capture the imagination of India's voters, it would need to rediscover the idealism of giving primacy to the fight against corruption and black money. The AAP has shown in the past that it can collect funds through fair means, which is a unique advantage in the Indian political space since there is enormous appeal among a large number of Indians for those who stand for honesty and probity.

However, power corrupts. It cannot be easy for a party in power in the small but influential state of Delhi to launch a holy war against corruption. But the AAP has an opportunity in 2024 to repeat what the Left parties achieved two decades back. In 2004, the Left parties had 60 seats in the Lok Sabha and became a significant determinant of government policies. But if the AAP fails to revive or rediscover its ideological basis, it will stay a marginal force.

(The writer is a journalist and author based in Kolkata)

