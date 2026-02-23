<p>We are, almost always, chasing a milestone and while we wait for our envisioned life to begin, our actual life interrupts: a family crisis, a health scare, an unexpected responsibility. We see these moments as obstacles to our “real” path. But what if they are the path? Real life unfolds in the margins of our plans; as detours, emergencies, and sacrifices. </p>.<p>Tetsugen, a Zen devotee in Japan, set out to collect donations and publish the Buddhist sutras. After ten years, when he finally had enough money to begin, the Uji river flooded. Famine followed. Tetsugen gave away all the funds he had raised to feed the hungry and started over. Years later, an epidemic swept the country. Again, he gave away everything he had collected. He began fundraising for the third time and finally after 20 years he completed the printing. From a narrow perspective, these interruptions delayed his purpose as he repeatedly surrendered his progress. But from a deeper perspective, those interruptions were the real work. The Japanese say Tetsugen produced three editions of the sutras, and that the first two invisible ones surpassed the third. The visible achievements are in a monastery. The invisible ones live in the lives he saved.</p>.Economic Survey 2025-26 | ‘India an oasis of stability’: CEA Nageswaran on growth, freebies and global risks.<p>Recently, we experienced a less consequential scenario. My husband and I left our daughter at the bus stop and came back to get ready for our jobs, meetings, calls and other demands of the day. It so happened that my daughter sat on the wrong bus and even though we were frustrated, my husband had to pick her up and drop her to college. During this hour-long drive they talked about some challenges she was facing and he was able to impart suggestions and advice on how best to overcome them. This conversation, albeit a tough one, was much needed, perhaps more <br>than his presence in the meeting he had to attend. </p>.<p>We may think we are building something for the future. Yet the truest measure of our lives may be found in the moments when we pause our plans of the future to respond to what is urgently human. Sometimes the most important chapters we write are the ones no one sees. And sometimes, the invisible work is the work that matters most as it is felt, abided and not just seen. </p>