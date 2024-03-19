The ‘GeminiPhone’ would fix Apple’s and Google’s AI problems

There are many reasons Apple Inc.’s stock hasn’t been so hot lately, but a big one is that investors feel the company lacks a compelling “story” on artificial intelligence. By that they mean Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook doesn’t seem as if he had much of a plan.

Google, to its credit, does have an AI story. Unfortunately, it’s a tragicomedy. Caught on the hop by upstart OpenAI, its Gemini model is best known not for its intelligence but for its depiction of George Washington as a black man, the Pope as an Asian woman and other assorted embarrassments.

This is all to say: the BFFs — that’s best frenemies forever — need each other’s support right now. They have long been rivals as mobile platforms, but news about talks of a tie-up between the two, which would bring Google’s Gemini AI to Apple’s iPhone, is a deal that can solve short-term headaches for both companies.