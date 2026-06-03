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The gender gaps in India’s climate policy

The gender gaps in India’s climate policy

Women are disproportionately vulnerable to climate change, making gender-responsive adaptation imperative
Rohan Qurashi
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 00:30 IST
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