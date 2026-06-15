The girl from Mohenjo-daro and our fashion anxieties

<p>The story of how the NCERT authorities digitally covered the torso of a Mohenjo-daro-era dancing girl made for amusing news this week. The image with a bare torso dates back about 4,500 years and represents the artistic and metallurgical skills of ancient India. A picture of the girl appears in a Class 9 textbook on art. When art historians objected to what they saw as a violation of historical authenticity, the NCERT reverted to the original.</p>.<p>When bare bodies, celebrated in art in cultures across the world, cause offence today, we promptly place the blame on our colonial history. The Victorian era, we say, was so prudish that it even draped the legs of chairs. And so we explain to ourselves that the overdressed British embarrassed us into reviewing not just what we wore but also what our ancestors were represented as wearing. All of which points to the conflicted relationship we have with clothes and fashion.</p>.<p>Roland Barthes (1915-1980), the French philosopher, described fashion as a language. Like language, fashion works through representation. The meaning attached to a garment keeps changing with time and space. The dhoti can represent functionality, simplicity, tradition, and political power, while the miniskirt can represent liberation, rebellion, nostalgia, and decadence. No meaning is inherent to the garment. Meanings emerge from the system around it: media, politics, and the anxieties of looking modern or old-fashioned. What Vogue says about a garment will never be the same as what a magazine calling for a religious dress code would say about it. Time and space, referred to as desha kaala, play a big role in how we clothe ourselves.</p>.<p>As an omniscient presence in the Indian consciousness of the first few decades since Independence, Gandhi influenced our attitudes towards fashion. Khadi, the humble homespun garment, was supreme. It represented national pride, supported cottage industries, and underlined the virtues of austerity. The political message of khadi was that it challenged industrial capitalism and elite privilege. The contradiction surfaced with how this representation was used by politicians. They strutted about in khadi whites, even extending the colour to their footwear, and profited from the noble meanings Gandhi assigned to the fabric.</p>.NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in Class 9 textbook after backlash .<p>In reality, their lifestyles were never austere. They drove the biggest cars and lived in the poshest bungalows, while ordinary folks who wore coloured attire made from synthetic fibre lived a life of forced austerity. In a post-Gandhi scheme of things, khadi had the power to whitewash ill-gotten wealth. The Gandhian narrative also suited non-politicians who saw no point in personal grooming. In intellectual circles, spending time on clothes was regarded as frivolous. Unkempt was serious.</p>.<p>It is no secret that Gandhi was critical of Kalidasa’s romantic oeuvre, with its sensuous descriptions. He believed such works distracted people from their spiritual pursuits. He preferred texts like the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita, which he believed held didactic value. This rejection of poetry was often reflected in how we shopped for clothes. Weddings called for a bit of glamour and decking up, but otherwise, much of India was indifferent to the ‘seasons’ that the fashion brands were marketing.</p>.<p>Things have changed, of course, and fashion marketing has triumphed on many fronts. A simple haircut that would cost a couple of hundreds costs 10 times as much if it is labelled ‘bridal’, and no one bats an eyelid. Tailoring has taken a beating when it comes to middle-class patronage, but the more affluent are splurging on bespoke. Affordable readymades are getting Indian sizes right, and people are refreshing their wardrobes more frequently, even as ‘fast fashion’ gets flak from environmental groups. Films usher in new trends, and fashion shows attract attention for the disproportionate number of reporters and content creators they attract.</p>.<p>Fashion is no longer a sin product. A story about Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, included in a textbook, describes how the Sanskrit scholar is turned away from an elite dinner because he is dressed in a simple white kurta and dhoti. The watchman assumes he is poor and unworthy of entry. Vidyasagar, well known for championing widow remarriage, returned after some time, wearing a suit and tie. Once inside, he started feeding his clothes, arguing the host had only honoured his attire. Fashion, Barthes propounded, is a system of signs, and not just fabric.</p>.<p>Meaning in fashion is created by opposition – summer vs winter, masculine vs feminine, and formal vs casual, and fashion magazines are the real producers of fashion. The Devil Wears Prada gives us a peek into the frenzied, obsessive world of fashion journalism, now taken over by social media influencers. So what does the dancing girl represent – a free spirit or a careless dresser who can do better? Or neither?</p>.<p><em>(The writer often sees high art in kitsch and vice versa.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>