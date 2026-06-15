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The girl from Mohenjo-daro and our fashion anxieties

The girl from Mohenjo-daro and our fashion anxieties

When bare bodies, celebrated in art in cultures across the world, cause offence today, we promptly place the blame on our colonial history.
S R Ramakrishna
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:07 IST
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