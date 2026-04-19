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The glitter that faded away

The glitter that faded away

A stolen wedding set led to an unexpected embrace of minimalism
Lakshmi R Srinivas
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:25 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:25 IST
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