The government is not the public

Lost in all this is the notion that the government should serve the public and be accountable to it. Why should the people demand accountability from the government? Would they demand that from themselves? Of course not. Not only that, government-owned companies need not bother much with customer service because, by definition, everything they do is for the public. In many cases, there is no regulator for their operations, or the regulator is chosen from among retirees who used to work for the government.