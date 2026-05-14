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The Governor’s call: Dissecting the Tamil Nadu showdown

The recent Tamil Nadu elections threw up a fractured verdict, bringing the role of Governor Rajendra Arlekar under scrutiny.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 19:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 19:38 IST
Tamil NaduOpinionPanoramaVijayDH ExclusivesTVK

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