<p class="bodytext">As the holiday season set in, the whirring of go-karts near my bedroom—on the sixth floor of our apartment building—was music to my ears. My husband and I decided to take our grandson Arjun to the go-karting track, and it turned out to be a delightful experience. He is fascinated by these miniature speed machines, and I even joined him for a couple of thrilling rides.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I still remember the first time I got into a go-kart, feeling like a Formula 1 driver—minus the glamour and expertise. The 470-metre track may seem short, but it is long enough to get your adrenaline pumping.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Six laps of pure excitement, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can always go for another round.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Before we began, the instructor explained the safety rules: wear comfortable clothes, tie up loose hair, and most importantly, wear a helmet. They even provide smart helmets that make you feel quite professional.</p>.A hop, skip and jump at the wheel .<p class="bodytext">Once seated, we were guided through the basics—the brake, the accelerator, and the flag signals. With a pull of the starter rope, the engine came alive, and we were off.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The experience was exhilarating—the curves, the turns, and the rush of speed as we approached each bend. Arjun beamed with excitement as we sped along, and I found myself smiling just as widely. Who would have thought that being a grandparent could be this thrilling?</p>.<p class="bodytext">When the ride ended, he immediately asked, “When can we come back?” I knew then that this would not be our last visit. The next time, I let him take the wheel while I watched from the stands, filled with pride.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As he raced past, I kept shouting, “Slow down!”, though it had little effect. In fact, he seemed to think I was cheering him on, flashing a thumbs-up as he went by. I was slightly anxious but reassured knowing he had done this before with his parents. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Later, my daughter called and asked me to look out of the window. From a distance, I could see small figures moving swiftly on the track, but one stood out unmistakably—Arjun, racing like a young champion. When I correctly guessed the colour of his shirt, my daughter was amazed. I smiled and said it wasn’t my eyesight but my ability to recognise his style. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Watching him brought back memories of my own childhood with my grandparents—days filled with simple joy and warmth. Standing there, I realised it was now our turn to create such memories for him. As his laughter echoed and his joy shone through, I felt deeply grateful. These are the moments that stay with us—the ones that quietly shape a lifetime.</p>