The great climate change wealth transfer is here

Even as sums are rising on the credit side of fossil fuel’s ledger, they’re climbing on the debit side, too.

Losses from natural disasters hit $280 billion last year, according to reinsurer Swiss Re, a sum that more than offsets the payouts to oil company shareholders. Not all of that amount can be laid at the door of a warming planet — but even counting only costs directly attributable to climate change, global losses over the first two decades of this century averaged about $143 billion a year, a 2023 study found.

Parts of Texas are bracing for more than a foot of rain from Monday as Tropical Storm Beryl gathers strength toward hurricane force over the unnaturally warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In Jamaica, the early-season storm left two-thirds of the population with power outages and almost all of the banana crop destroyed. In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and northern islands of Grenada, more than 90% of houses and infrastructure suffered damage as Beryl rolled through.