The great Indian job dilemma

So why this dichotomy? Certain jobs carry a social stigma that doesn’t align with Indian cultural values. Effectively addressing India’s skill shortage will require overcoming the prevailing aversion to blue-collar jobs. Unfortunately, it’s not just about getting a job but getting a government job that is top of mind for Indian job seekers. The clamour for government jobs is as much about attitude towards work as it is about the state of the job market. In the private sector, meritocracy prevails, but in the government sector, once you get a job, your future is secure regardless of performance. Aspirants spend up to 10 years chasing a government job, cramming for various tests, often unsuccessfully despite repeated attempts. Lifelong security, health benefits, pensions and housing in government jobs make the decade-long struggle well worth it. Perhaps this is why 3,700 PhDs, 50,000 graduates and 28,000 postgraduates — 93,000 candidates in all — applied for 62 posts of ‘messengers’ in the Uttar Pradesh police, where the minimum eligibility is Class V. Similarly, about 7,500 ‘office boy’ and ‘driver’ positions in government departments drew close to 26 lakh applicants in 2023.