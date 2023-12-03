The Great Indian Manthan

The Buffalo Springfield classic, ‘Stop, Hey What’s that Sound’ — actually entitled, ‘For What it’s Worth’, even though the lyric ‘For What it’s Worth’ doesn’t appear in the song at all — is an iconic protest song and staple of 1960s counterculture. After 60 years, we still play it today to evoke the mood and spirit of righteous protest. This implies that even six decades later, we are out protesting for precisely the same demands of earlier generations; things like free speech, civil rights, gender, caste and religious equality, more love and less war. But this is not the whole picture. In some respects, the ways our struggles have evolved are more significant than the ways that they’ve remained the same.