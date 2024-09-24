The great phone heist...

The next morning, the ashram’s kind-hearted manager offered to take me to the police station on his motorbike to report the loss. After listening intently, the policeman said in impeccable Hindi, “Madam, you have lost your phone but are not certain if it was stolen. What should I write in the FIR? There are many monkeys around; could it be possible that one of them took it?” Could I have heard him correctly? Monkeys as potential culprits? I was so worried about losing my phone that I thought I had not heard him correctly! It sounds hilarious now but didn’t back then. He concluded, “I cannot lodge an FIR against a monkey now, can I?” Despite the humour, there was little they could do but promise to keep an eye out for my phone.