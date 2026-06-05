The great Suryavansh debate

<p>For several minutes, my friend and I appeared to be having a perfectly normal conversation. We exchanged opinions, challenged each other’s views and cited examples in support of our arguments. Only later did we realise that the conversation had one major flaw: We were discussing two completely different things.</p>.<p>“I look forward to seeing him every day,” I said.</p>.<p>My friend shook his head. “Every day? I spend half my life trying to avoid exactly that. “Haven’t we suffered enough already?” he asked.</p>.<p>I was surprised by his reaction. After all, what was there not to like? Youth, promise, confidence and the ability to make people sit up and take notice. The nation loves a new sensation, and this one has arrived with considerable fanfare.</p>.<p>My friend remained unconvinced. “Fanfare? It has been around for decades. Every time I switch on the television, there it is. Morning, afternoon, evening. Festivals, holidays, power cuts permitting — it never seems to go away.”</p>.<p>I wondered if he was exaggerating and didn’t pay much attention to the ‘it’. “Come on,” I said. “The whole country is excited. People discuss performances, speculate about the future and eagerly wait for his next outing.”</p>.<p>“Exactly my problem,” he replied. “How many outings can one person endure? There should be a limit. Some things are best enjoyed occasionally, not repeatedly.”</p>.<p>The debate continued. I pointed to growing popularity, social media buzz and the excitement of watching a young talent blossom. My friend countered with tales of endless reruns; remote controls surrendered in defeat and family members who could recite dialogues from memory.</p>.<p>At one point, I mentioned how remarkable it was that someone so young could command such attention. My friend nodded gravely and said that age had nothing to do with it; the phenomenon had survived the passage of time and showed no signs of weakening. </p>.<p>The more we spoke, the stranger the discussion became. I praised freshness and novelty; he lamented familiarity and repetition. I talked about anticipation before every appearance. He talked about resignation every time an appearance began. Yet somehow neither of us suspected that something was amiss.</p>.<p>“People cannot stop talking about him, he has captured the imagination of the public,” I said.</p>.<p>“That is because they cannot escape him. He has captured entire television schedules,” my friend replied.</p>.<p>I thought he was being dramatic. He thought I was being naïve.</p>.Squabbles, samosas, and service.<p>Finally, I decided to clarify. “Are we talking on the same subject? I am talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the new teen sensation.”</p>.<p>“What nonsense, I was referring to the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Suryavansham which is shown repeatedly on a television channel,” he said.</p>.<p>One of us cannot wait to see Sooryavanshi every day while the other has already seen enough of Suryavansham for several generations.</p>.<p>Confusion cleared, we rose above mean sea level when our wives entered the room perturbed hearing the strange cacophony of laughter.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>