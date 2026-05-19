<p class="bodytext">David Copperfield, the well-known novel by Charles Dickens, features a villainous character called Uriah Heep. Cadaverous in appearance, he keeps wringing his cold clammy hands, and frequently refers to himself as “’umble” (humble). Uriah’s obsequiousness masks his greed and ambition. “The ‘umblest person going” (as he styles himself) is scheming to defraud his employer. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While Uriah Heep is too repulsive to be realistic, varied versions of his brand of humility exist outside the realm of fiction. ‘Fishing for compliments’ (an idiom that is over 270 years old) expressively describes how people who yearn for praise pretend that they do not deserve it. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thus, if someone who is commended for a culinary triumph says, “Oh no! I’m afraid it tastes terrible,” he or she obviously means the exact opposite, and expects a continuing chorus of congratulations. On the other hand, a response such as “I’m so glad it turned out well” combines modesty and honesty. Feigning indifference to appreciation by belittling one’s abilities and achievements is as bad as extolling them. Disparaging oneself, in the hope of being contradicted, is just another form of self-glorification.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In his book, The Purpose Driven Life, Rick Warren defines humility as “not thinking less of yourself, but thinking of yourself less.” Those who actually embody humility will not (unlike Uriah) lay claim to that virtue. Nor will they insincerely plead incompetence to avoid inconvenient involvement in stressful situations. Genuinely humble individuals seek to improve the lives of their fellow human beings by relieving and redressing problems.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A familiar anecdote about the first president of the United States exemplifies this truth. During the American Revolutionary War, George Washington was in charge of the Continental Army that was in revolt against Great Britain. One day, he came across some soldiers struggling to move a heavy wooden beam. A supervisor stood nearby, offering advice but not assistance. “Why don’t you help them?” asked Washington.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’m a corporal; I give orders,” replied the man haughtily, not recognising his General who was not in uniform.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dismounting from his horse, Washington joined the soldiers, and they completed the task. “Next time you have a job,” he told the corporal, “send for your Commander-in-Chief.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The hallmark of humility is service, not servility.</p>