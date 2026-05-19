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The hallmark of humility is service, not servility

During the American Revolutionary War, George Washington was in charge of the Continental Army that was in revolt against Great Britain.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 01:31 IST
OpinionOasisPanorama

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