The harmony of kindness

During one Ramanavami celebration, our master managed to get a good slot for this pupil. That memorable evening, the kind guru accompanied him to the stage, and after seating him before the microphone, he himself sat in the side wing with his own flute. As the curtain parted, the fingers of the pupil began playing nervously, producing a rather shaky off-tune note of the popular raaga Hamsanada. But lo! Before it could be perceived by the vast audience, the correcting note rang out instantly with a resonating melody from the master’s flute, which seemed to have a magical effect of dissipating the diffidence that had engulfed the nervous artist! From there on, it was a flawless and soulful rendition of three popular keerthanas, laced with mesmerising subtle touches that could only be produced by a naturally gifted player. Profuse tears of joy and gratitude flowed from the eyes of the excited youngster as he ended his maiden performance with a flourish to the resounding ovation of the gathering.