The harms of substance use

Psychoactive substances act on the brain, altering mood, thinking, attention, and perception. Despite individual differences in their modes of action, most of them increase activity in the brain’s reward pathway.

This pathway consists of nerve cells that produce dopamine in response to natural rewards such as food and sex—behaviours crucial for the survival, reproduction, and fitness of a species.

These pathways are also responsible for the ‘high’ people experience after consuming psychoactive substances, contributing to repetitive use.

This repetitive use leads to long-lasting changes in the brain’s reward, stress, and impulse control circuits, which can persist for months or years, even after stopping the substances.

This leads to addiction, where individuals struggle to control their use, continue using despite negative consequences, and experience physical and emotional distress when they do not use the substance.