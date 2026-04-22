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The hegemon at peace with war

The hegemon at peace with war

Wars and exploitation have powered the US model of global dominance. Is rising China signalling a shake-up?
R Ranganath
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 20:04 IST
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