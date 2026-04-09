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The hidden costs of judicial stress

The hidden costs of judicial stress

Distressed judges may exhibit signs of reduced temper and perception bias. The inappropriate observations they make during the hearings often indicate the shallow, perfunctory nature of their eventual judgments.
Edmond Fernandes
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:25 IST
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:25 IST
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