The High Command

I turned to his wife. She explained that the land was in her name and she sold it after consulting with the family because they needed the money, and there was nothing suspicious about the deal. Mr. D’Souza didn’t like that his wife had decided to sell the land, but there was nothing anyone could do about it. I tried to explain to Mr. D’Souza that his wife and the rest of the family had supported the deal and that the land was her property, inherited from her father.