The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

"Coronavirus is not new. It has always been there in humans. Everyone knows." I was still trying to understand what 'norovirus' was all about, after two cases were detected in Kerala, when came this profound observation from my domestic help.

I tried to explain to her that while Covid-19 cases were rising again, some norovirus symptoms mirrored those of the former. And monkeypox has joined the party. "Relax, didi. This is how it always has been. Look around. Are the people any less than a virus?" she laughed, perhaps both at my concerns and ignorance.

Her words set me thinking. What if we had indeed misread the virus, fighting pro- and anti-vaxxer battles, crying social distancing, sanitising till skins peeled, all for naught? What if the virus was, indeed, within us all the time? After all, there have been pandemics in the past, but the SARS-CoV-2 virus has strangely shown an ability to adapt and cling on, echoing the human desire for power.

Yes, at first, the virus was all Greek; that's why the names Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Eta, Iota, Kappa, Mu, Zeta and Omicron. But the more we know, the less daunting it appears. A recent IIT-Delhi study concluded that several viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, initially reduce their CpG (cytosine and guanine, found in DNA or RNA) content to minimise the host's immune response. This clever move allows the virus to replicate and survive better. Sounds like a smart dictator eyeing control of a democracy who briefly tones down the vitriol. As soon as he gets most of the fourth estate (journalists, once considered 'the' defence against the dark arts, remember?) to endorse he's 'The One', there's little Dumbledore's Army can do. And like long Covid, repercussions linger.

We also know the virus undergoes frequent mutations with little core changes. That's so subcontinental Homo sapien-like. Like Pakistan altering from democracy to military dictatorship and military-backed democracy since its existence. Or the persistence of a law that allows anyone perceived as 'terrorist' or 'anti-national' to be jailed – the Rowlatt Act in British India and Independent India's current favourite, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA). And in the not-too-distant neighbourhood, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Russians are told, is to bring about "a world with no place for executioners, thugs, and Nazis". Is Covid-19 already feeling a little overrated?

SARS-CoV-2 also has several variants, some of which can be 'Variants of Concern', just like a Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler, or, say, a Joseph Stalin. All have several million deaths on their hands. But not their fault, you see. This coronavirus may have lived happily ever after in a lab but was forced otherwise. Just like Hitler, who wanted to be an artist till art school rejection made him choose the world as his canvas. Or Stalin, who enrolled briefly at a theological seminary to be a priest, only to give a city his name. And some recluse-turned-rulers, who emerged later, are content with playgrounds named after them. Omicron and its sub-variants, too, are fine with mostly spreading disease rather than death. Human? Nearly so.

That brings us to the recombinant, a variant form of the virus. Hitler may have been a variant of the original strain, but his idea of reviving 'lost glory' by eliminating people has resurfaced. And a crazed majority still cheers and justifies taking away, bit by bit, the life, liberty and livelihood of the minority who 'must be taught a lesson'. Wizarding world vs Muggles or No-Maj(e)s.

For human optimism reflects equally in the chin-down masks of Covid-19 as in the crowds cheering every iron fist to power. The hope driving both phenomena: 'It will hurt the rest, for me this is best'.

Now, the good news is our country has no takers for fakers. Neither did SARS-CoV-2 cause too many fatalities (a mere four lakh or even less), nor are there any fanatics here. We're the land of the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, and we're masked well, especially when the world is watching. Can't do much, though, about a few fringe elements here and there, up to no good.

Perhaps advanced research will find despots and deathly viruses are identical twins. None of them is perceived as serious threats till they're firmly in history's dustbins (does anyone remember the lyrics of the 'Go Corona Go' song or the 'thali bajao' tune?). Rather, despots, even BTE (Before Twitter Era), have been blessed with cult followers, justifying the elimination of a few million to ring in the promised 'good days'. Much like proponents of 'herd immunity' who believed the spread of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide would restore the 'normal', never mind collateral damage. Yet, just two years into the pandemic, indications are you may be as close to achieving herd immunity as being declared the Queen of Sheba.

For now, I've to hand it to my domestic help. She didn't go to a school but knows the Covid-19 virus isn't as lethal as humans and is sure history will back her claim. Don't know about the last part, though; people have complained about many topics missing from their history books. Must be escaped lab rats from old vaccine trials, which chewed up those pages in spite.

Speaking of vaccines, US pharma firm Moderna has just announced a new one that successfully targets both the original Covid-19 strain and Omicron. Someone tell me when science will find the antidote to the power-puffed-up?

(Sonali Chakraborty is a senior journalist)

