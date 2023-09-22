The joy of the journey

Throwing stones at the tamarind trees to get tamarind pods, both raw and half-ripe (dorey kaayi in Kannada), which we used to lick leisurely, was the primary sport. Some boys brought salt, and we pounded the tamarind to a pulp with salt on the roadside stones. We relished the sour balls until something else on the way caught our attention, like freshly harvested groundnuts. We used to invade the fields of groundnuts like monkeys. Rotating one foot into the loose, harvested soil, we dug out a few leftover groundnut pods. Occasionally, the lucky ones among us would chance upon a groundnut pod with three seeds inside, and all of us gathered around him to see this lucky strike! The pods, still wet and muddy, didn’t bother us as we shelled and popped the nuts into our mouths, many times with a little soil. Our other ventures were into the fields with okra (ladies fingers), onions, and tomatoes. We used to rummage and plunder until we were shouted at and shooed away by the farmers.