The joy of the journey

My elder brother yelled at me, “Hey, hurry up! The sun has risen much above, and it is getting late for school!” In the early 1950s, no one in our village had a watch, and the sun was our wall clock—we kept time by the length of shadows on the walls of our house!
Grabbing the books, we used to march to our school two and a half miles away in the nearby town. Other boys joined us en route. A compulsory stop at the Hanuman temple on the outskirts of the town was more about the greed for half-peeled bananas offered to the deity than devotion. A quick namaskara to Hanuman, we gobbled up the fruits and sometimes a few dry dates, special treats that made our day memorable. Older boys among us pocketed coins offered without the slightest fear of the monkey god! They always shared with us the Nimbe Huli pepper mint bought from the money they pocketed!
Once the school bell rang for the day, we sprinted back home, but not without stops. In fact, this return journey had many more stops and deviations, as we literally had a “field day!”
Throwing stones at the tamarind trees to get tamarind pods, both raw and half-ripe (dorey kaayi in Kannada), which we used to lick leisurely, was the primary sport. Some boys brought salt, and we pounded the tamarind to a pulp with salt on the roadside stones. We relished the sour balls until something else on the way caught our attention, like freshly harvested groundnuts. We used to invade the fields of groundnuts like monkeys. Rotating one foot into the loose, harvested soil, we dug out a few leftover groundnut pods. Occasionally, the lucky ones among us would chance upon a groundnut pod with three seeds inside, and all of us gathered around him to see this lucky strike! The pods, still wet and muddy, didn’t bother us as we shelled and popped the nuts into our mouths, many times with a little soil. Our other ventures were into the fields with okra (ladies fingers), onions, and tomatoes. We used to rummage and plunder until we were shouted at and shooed away by the farmers.
If nothing else, we were happy to pluck wild red fruits off the cacti grown as fences around the farms. After carefully removing the thorny seed inside those fruits, we enjoyed savouring the sweet, ripe pulp. We were happy to pluck tulsi leaves grown in plenty by the roadside and munch on them like goats!
Each day was different and thrilling in nature, as the changing seasons offered a variety of options to fill our hungry stomachs. Looking back, I wonder: are we not missing out on the joy of a journey while hurrying towards our destination?