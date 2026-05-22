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The Kafkaesque moment for Gen Z

The Kafkaesque moment for Gen Z

All those who were initially amazed at the rise of the CJP but turned to casteist trolling after learning that Dipke was a Dalit have perhaps missed the beauty of the Kafkaesque moment altogether.
Rehnamol Raveendran
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:38 IST
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