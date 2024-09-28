The Kejriwal Riddle 

Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister of Delhi recently after getting bail from the Supreme Court. He had been arrested, first by the ED and later by the CBI, on charges of corruption and sent to jail nearly four months ago -- a cruel irony for a man who rose to power on his reputation for integrity and on his promise to root out corruption in politics and bureaucracy. He is a big thorn on the side of Narendra Modi and the BJP, who are out of depth in dealing with him and have failed to dent his reputation for good governance even after stripping him of many of his powers as the Chief Minister and hobbling him every step of the way through the Lt Governor, a willing handmaiden of the Centre.