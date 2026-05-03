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The key and the pickaxe

The key and the pickaxe

even if Trump and his war-mongering colleagues – alongside Israel’s hardline leadership – target and eliminate leaders in Iran or Palestine, new ones will rise.
Capt G R Gopinath (retd)
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:53 IST
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 21:53 IST
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