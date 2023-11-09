The key to peace lies in two States

Hamas emerged on the political stage during the early days of the first intifada, the Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. It served as an activist wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt in the late 1920s. Challenging the dominance of secular nationalists represented by Fatah, the core faction within the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) led by Yasser Arafat, Hamas sought to direct the Palestinian revolt based on its vision of an all-Islamic Palestine to be realised through the sacred struggle of jihad. In the subsequent decade, with the onset of the US-mediated Oslo peace process, Hamas gained strength partly due to its unwavering opposition to the idea of coexistence with the Jewish state and, to a greater extent, its extensive social infrastructure developed while working to establish an Islamic moral order.