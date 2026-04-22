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The killer robots are changing the battlefields

The killer robots are changing the battlefields

Ukraine is using unmanned ground vehicles armed with bombs, guns or rockets to carry out attacks and keep its soldiers out of harm’s way
International New York Times
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:53 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:53 IST
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