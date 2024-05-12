The legacy of Rohith Vemula’s sacrifice breathes life to campus movements

The second outcome of Rohith’s suicide was the political protests by opposition parties. Former University of Hyderabad student and Telangana Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka lead the opposition leaders at the protest site in the university. As the protests spread, a national-level meeting of various political party leaders at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar further fuelled the movement.

On the legal side, the Telangana government initiated proceedings. The investigation had two parts: one was in Andhra Pradesh to which Rohith belonged and the second was in Hyderabad which fell in Telangana state. In 2016, the then government in Telangana, led by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) which was not a part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, went ahead with the criminal proceedings. But the Andhra Pradesh government was led by the Telugu Desam party, an NDA partner.

Strangely enough, the caste certificate of Rohith Vemula was challenged during the investigation, even though he was dead. This was because Rohith's biological father, who deserted him and his mother, belonged to a backward caste (OBC), and his mother was a Scheduled Caste. The officials of the Andhra Pradesh government started an inquiry into the caste certificate of Rohith since the criminal proceedings attracted provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Even though the provisions of the Act require arrests of the accused, none of the accused was arrested under the TRS regime.