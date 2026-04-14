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The letter in the halls of justice

The letter in the halls of justice

What began with a mosquito ended with a High Court order
Vijaykumar H K
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 01:31 IST
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KarnatakaOpinionRight in the middle

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