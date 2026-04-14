<p>In July 2024 I had no idea I was about to spark a legal firestorm. All I had was a raging fever, a laptop, and a desperate need to be heard. I live in Raichur, a place where monsoons often bring more mosquitoes than rainbows. That first week of July was already thick with tension: rumours of dengue spreading like wildfire across Karnataka, heartbreaking news of deaths in Bengaluru, and hospitals bursting at the seams. I had just returned from the capital after a family event, only to fall victim to the very menace sweeping the state: dengue.</p>.<p>The fever was relentless. The body aches were knives. But worse than the physical pain was the helplessness watching an entire system buckle while the government remained curiously quiet. In Bengaluru, I had seen it all: patients lying on stretchers in hallways, sanitation near collapse, and not a whisper of emergency response. It wasn’t just a health crisis; it was a failure of duty. Lying on my cot in Raichur, soaked in sweat and frustration, one thought kept rising above the haze. Someone has to say something.</p>.<p>On July 8, 2024, still burning with fever but fuelled by anger, I typed out a letter to the editor of Deccan Herald. I called for the state government to declare a medical emergency and urged the formation of an expert-led task force and demanded mass awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, urgent mosquito control, and transparent data sharing.</p>.<p>On July 9, the newspaper published the letter. That should have been the end. But the universe had other plans.</p>.<p>The next morning, inside the soaring walls of the Karnataka High Court, Chief Justice N V Anjaria held up a copy of DH and read my letter aloud, verbatim, in open court.</p>.<p>Then he said something that sent chills down my spine even from miles away in Raichur: ‘Letters to the Editor are the pulse of society. This letter reflects the voice of the people. The court cannot ignore it.’ The Chief Justice invoked Article 226 of the Constitution. He took suo motu cognisance of the letter and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). July 10, 2024, was no longer just another monsoon morning; it was a date carved into the legal memory of Karnataka.</p>.Court's humane judgment, Parliament's inhuman silence.<p>My letter was now a petition. The court fired off urgent notices to the government of Karnataka, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the erstwhile BBMP. They were ordered to respond immediately.</p>.<p>Were hospitals prepared? Was staff adequate? Had breeding grounds been cleared? Were awareness drives actually happening? The court reminded everyone that the right to health is a fundamental right under Article 21--neither a privilege nor a promise but a right.</p>.<p>Back in Raichur, I watched the story explode across news portals, television tickers and social media. I wasn’t an activist. I was just a citizen with a fever and a keyboard. And the system had listened. Now, I revisit that day often. Not for pride but for what it represents: the astonishing power of a single <br>voice. The power of journalism that still holds truth.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>