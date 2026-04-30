Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The limits of circumstance, the endurance of values

The limits of circumstance, the endurance of values

Yes, often we rationalise our not-so-remarkable traits as being the ‘result’ of people’s supposedly repulsive actions. Apparently, we are adept at justifying, having amply aced that art.
Meera Seshadri
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:53 IST
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us