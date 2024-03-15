The Little Black Book of Belonging

It all started when the clerk at the passport office asked me in Hindi (assuming, as always, every Indian’s knowledge of it) how I was born in Hubli in my old passport, and wished to be born in Hubballi in the new one. “Both, both are also same only”, I replied with the most stereotypical of South Indian accents. Feigning lack of knowledge of Hindi ever since I was bullied by Biharis in college (in South India at that) is my superpower. And sounding stupid around people of authority is a self-preserving instinct. “But recently spelling they have changed.” He gave me a suspicious look and sent me off to the place everyone dreads in a passport office: Counter No. Kaala-Paani, from where few mortals return. And that meant sitting in another queue.