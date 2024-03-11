The long night

Every Shivaratri brings back memories of my early attempts to conquer sleep. In my home town, Turuvekere, my elder sister and I were thrilled to celebrate Shivaratri. We had learned that Lord Shiva was fond of yakka flowers, a shrub with waxy white or purple blooms. Roaming around town, we found them, but children swarmed around these shrubs like ants around sugar. There was stiff competition to pluck as many as possible. Running home with our harvest, we made two small garlands. We got ready in new silk longskirts and offered the garlands to the god with love and devotion.