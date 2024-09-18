The long road to FATF compliance

Given security concerns, it is essential that India puts in place a robust anti-money laundering regime. The best way to counter terrorist activities is to dry up the funding; adhering to the FATF recommendations will ensure this. But it is also essential that agencies empowered in this regard, namely the Enforcement Directorate, exercise due diligence and act only where there is incontrovertible proof—as the FATF has also pointed out, improvements are needed to strengthen the supervision and implementation of preventive measures. Further, it has been observed that India needs to address delays relating to concluding money laundering prosecutions. Having said that, India does have a lot to cheer about—its performance on the FATF Mutual Evaluation holds significant advantages for the country’s growing economy, as it demonstrates the overall stability and integrity of the financial system. Good ratings will lead to better access to global financial markets and institutions and increase investor confidence. It will also help in the global expansion of the Unified Payments Interface, India’s fast payment system.