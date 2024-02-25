The lure of (de)generative AI

The ever-increasing need to have a smartphone to navigate daily life has been destroying our personal and professional lives without our being aware of it. As one astute Guardian columnist observed, “The smartphone is Catholicism with better technology, a modern rosary that is handheld confessional and effective surveillance apparatus in one.” Even those of us who are aware have done nothing to counter this since we are at the mercy of the overlords of the IT industry. Gone are days when our DNA, our genetic code used to define who we are as individuals, having been supplanted by QR codes and credit scores. Now that generative AI, which can instantly create text, video, images and sounds, is upon us and the IT industry expects us to embrace it, we can expect to be submerged in deep fakes and misinformation as never before and, worse yet, pretend it isn’t happening.