opinion
The making of happiness

Happiness being part of a lifestyle is a process. It is a continuous effort to improve the mind and refine it to accept humility and gratitude as assets.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 22:47 IST

The United Nations celebrates March 20 as World Happiness Day. It proclaims that it is everyone’s right to be happy. A somewhat different take from Aristotle, who held that the end result of all action must be happiness. Granting both views are correct, there still remains the question of how this is to be attained. Is happiness a state of mind? Is it an attribute, a measurable statistic? Is it part of genetic makeup or is it derived from society?

Whatever it is, the Aristotelian view believes that it is possible only by virtuous living coupled with the ability to let go. The Stoic, Hindu, Buddhist, and other eastern cultures tend to lean towards this thinking.

This understanding requires the fortunate ones who are happy to show restraint. Happiness is not to be flaunted. Ostentatious urges are to be curbed.  Understatement, austerity, giving without fanfare and equanimity are integral parts of the lifestyle. Happiness is marked not so much by exuberance and excitement but by calm and contentment. Envy causes a lot of unhappiness, and all these virtues leave no room for others to suffer envy. The less fortunate need to tone down expectations. The desperate effort to be happy not only causes stress but also raises hopes which may crash, and fears which leave one miserable. Not expecting much is not negative, especially when it acts as a buffer against disappointment.

Happiness being part of a lifestyle is a process. It is a continuous effort to improve the mind and refine it to accept humility and gratitude as assets. The science of yoga calls it swadhyaya or self-study. The Upanishads call it the knowledge of Brahma, a superior knowledge. This includes contemplation, which may not be part of textbook knowledge. Heraclitus states it beautifully when he says, ‘Always having what we want may not be the best good fortune. Health seems sweetest after sickness, goodness in the wake of evil, and at the end of day-long labour, sleep.’ The prescriptions of the United Nations are more macro in nature. An inclusive and more equitable approach to economic growth, the ability of a government to deliver services like health and education, food security, maintenance of law and order and avoidance of repression should make any population or society feel happier. Prosperity may well help in being happy, but it is no guarantee of happiness. The most prosperous countries in the UN list are not the happiest ones.

