The making of happiness

Happiness being part of a lifestyle is a process. It is a continuous effort to improve the mind and refine it to accept humility and gratitude as assets. The science of yoga calls it swadhyaya or self-study. The Upanishads call it the knowledge of Brahma, a superior knowledge. This includes contemplation, which may not be part of textbook knowledge. Heraclitus states it beautifully when he says, ‘Always having what we want may not be the best good fortune. Health seems sweetest after sickness, goodness in the wake of evil, and at the end of day-long labour, sleep.’ The prescriptions of the United Nations are more macro in nature. An inclusive and more equitable approach to economic growth, the ability of a government to deliver services like health and education, food security, maintenance of law and order and avoidance of repression should make any population or society feel happier. Prosperity may well help in being happy, but it is no guarantee of happiness. The most prosperous countries in the UN list are not the happiest ones.