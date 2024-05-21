The many threats to human well-being and peace

The methodology for the survey in 2023-24 involved four components: (1) Risk landscape, where respondents were asked to assess the likely impact and severity of global risks over a 1-, 2- and 10-year horizon to illustrate the potential development of individual global risks over time and identify key areas of concern; (2) Consequences, where respondents were asked to consider the range of potential impacts of a risk arising, to highlight relationships between global risks and the potential for compounding crises; (3) Risk governance, where respondents’ opinions were sought on the approaches that have the most potential for driving action on global risk reduction and preparedness; and (4) Outlook, where respondents were asked to predict the evolution of key aspects underpinning the global risks landscape.