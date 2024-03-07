The March of exams

Three hours felt like three decades for us as my colleagues and I restlessly paced up and down. We waited for that one student to emerge from the examination hall so that we could see the question paper—actually, snatch the question paper from her hands. Finally, a student stepped out, and I ran to her as if she had stolen my money. My colleagues soon joined me. We had to see if we were right in coaching our children and if the questions were on expected lines. What a great relief!! All were expected questions. Parents crowded around us to check if their wards had all the answers right. To my surprise, some parents were disappointed that their child may have lost 2–3 marks, not realising the hard work the child put in throughout the year to give their best.