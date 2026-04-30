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The material reality of labour

The material reality of labour

Stripped of protections and facing falling real wages, India’s workers demand urgent corrective action
Sathyanand
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 19:29 IST
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