The message in India’s UNGA votes

In recent days, Israel has been pressuring India to denounce Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and its Ambassador Naor Gilon told the Indian media: “We raised the issue after the attack, and we are still in dialogue. We are speaking to India. It is a friendly talk...we see eye-to-eye on the vast majority of things, including on counter-terrorism and other strategic issues.” Moreover, influential figures in the Middle East have been questioning Hamas’ strategy. Former Saudi Ambassador to the US and UK Turki al-Faisal told the Baker Institute in Austin, Texas: “I categorically condemn Hamas’ targeting of civilian targets of any age or gender as it is accused of. Such targeting belies Hamas’ claims to an Islamic identity. There is an Islamic injunction against the killing of innocent children, women, and elders. The injunction is also against the desecration of places of worship.” Of late, some Arab journalists have been drawing parallels between Hamas and ISIS, unthinkable even a few weeks ago.