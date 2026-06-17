The metro and the missing bookshop

<p>As I travelled by Mumbai’s recently opened Aqua Line Metro, I recalled the travel hassles I had endured during my working years, which ended when I turned 65. Back then Mumbai was metro-less.</p>.<p>Office and factory goers counted on an inconsistent public transportation system, or picky auto-rickshaw drivers, to reach the nearest railway station to catch the local train, aptly called ‘Mumbai’s lifeline’. Bus queues used to be so long that one often wondered if their tail end touched the railway station!</p>.<p>It was in Singapore that I had my maiden metro ride 20 years ago. My wife, son and I were visiting the city-state, where my daughter and her family lived. Almost every day, we set out from home to the nearest MRT station. My daughter knew her way around the country fairly well, and on weekends my son-in-law joined us. Whenever they all travelled by road to Little India, Orchard Road and other places for shopping, I boarded the metro, armed with an MRT map that guided my travels.</p>.Technical snag disrupts underground Metro services in Mumbai.<p>Cut back to Mumbai. Metro trains here are fast, neat and uncrowded. From a north-western suburb where I live, it took hardly 40 minutes to reach the southernmost end of the metropolis in cool comfort.</p>.<p>I disembarked at the Churchgate Metro station and made my way along Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Flora Fountain and, thence, to Ballard Pier – well-known landmarks of Mumbai. It was quite an evocative walk. The main purpose of my trip was to visit the iconic Strand Bookstall, which I had frequented during my working days, little knowing that it had long since shut down. The rise of online booksellers and the pressure of high operating costs were cited as reasons for its closure. One of the city’s finest bookshops, Strand was a bibliophile’s haven.</p>.<p>Its owner had once remarked, with deep satisfaction, that the bookshop had been graced by visits from luminaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru, APJ Abdul Kalam, Vikram Sarabhai, Nobel laureate V S Naipaul, among others. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, during his tenure as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, was also a regular visitor. The central bank and the bookshop stood close to each other.</p>.<p>The image of the shuttered Strand Book Stall lingered in my mind and saddened me. However, I found solace in discovering that the central library at Horniman Circle, a stone’s throw away, was still very much alive. </p>.<p>As I climbed the library steps, I recalled that Aldous Huxley, one of the great figures of English literature, had stood on those very steps a century earlier.</p>.<p>In his 1926 travelogue Jesting Pilate: An Intellectual Holiday, Huxley had high praise for the central library housed in the Town Hall at Horniman Circle.</p>.<p>These thoughts warmed the cockles of my heart as I made my way home that evening.</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>