The mischievous methane molecule

At the global climate summit, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), held in Dubai in December last year, methane got a lot of attention. What is all the fuss about? Methane is a gas molecule comprising one carbon and four hydrogen atoms. It is produced any time organic matter decomposes, such as from waste in a landfill, in standing water like marshes and paddy fields, from animal manure, and in cow’s flatulence. It is also the primary component of the natural gas that many of us use for cooking. Leakage of unburned methane from natural gas systems as ‘fugitive emissions’ is also a major contributor to atmospheric methane.

And, relevant to the focus at COP28, methane is a powerful greenhouse gas (GHG) that traps the energy of the sun, leading to global warming.

Molecule-for-molecule, methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but is thankfully prevalent in lower concentrations in the atmosphere. In order to report multiple GHGs with a single composite number, the amount of each GHG is multiplied by an index called global warming potential (GWP) that captures the heat-trapping capacity of that gas. The total is reported in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents. By definition, carbon dioxide has a GWP of 1.0.