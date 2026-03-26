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The missing link in Viksit Bharat 2047: Youth mental wellbeing

The missing link in Viksit Bharat 2047: Youth mental wellbeing

If unaddressed, this challenge may impede the conversion of demographic advantage into productive human capital for sustained national development.
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Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 20:04 IST
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