<p>Have you heard about the missing tile syndrome? To understand this, there is a story about a beautiful hotel with a swimming pool. One day, the management decided to change the tiles of the swimming pool and workers were hired to do this job. Exquisite blue tiles were laid which soon became the cynosure of all eyes. When people got down to swim, they started noticing that a tile was missing, which quickly became an eyesore for the hotel management and swimmers alike. ‘How could the workers do such a shoddy job, why did they not fill this gap? How to rectify this problem’, such questions started nagging the manager. Amid thousands of tiles, the lone missing one triggered overwhelming stress, as the goal of a perfect pool remained unfulfilled.</p>.<p>The missing tile is actually not a story but an experiment which was done in a hotel by Psychologists, to prove that we tend to lean more towards our shortcomings, despite many things going well in our lives. Human nature is such that however good our life is, we divert our mental energy towards that one elusive thing which is missing. </p>.Guiding the mind to shape a better life. <p>For instance, if one tooth is broken or chipped, our tongue invariably goes towards that particular tooth, why so? Or for that matter, if a mother has 3 kids and one has gone abroad while the other two stay with her, the mother invariably keeps thinking and worrying about the son who is not present instead of the children who take care of her. </p>.<p>Missing tile syndrome can rob our focus from the good things in life and eventually steal our mental peace too. This trait of noticing what is lacking can soon turn into a toxic habit, if we don’t nip it in the bud. Our yoga teacher recently spoke on these lines when a few students complained that he had missed two asanas the previous day. </p><p>He simply smiled and said, ‘During the hour-long class, we did many asanas to improve our flexibility and muscle strength, but you regret about not doing two asanas, instead of enjoying the benefits of the overall session’. Being contented and thankful is a mindful choice that we should learn to practise on a daily basis. By doing so, we can focus on the blessings and eventually lose sight of what we lack. Oprah Winfrey has put it aptly, ‘Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.’</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>