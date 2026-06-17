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The missing tile syndrome 

The missing tile syndrome 

The missing tile is actually not a story but an experiment which was done in a hotel by Psychologists, to prove that we tend to lean more towards our shortcomings, despite many things going well in our lives.
Rohini S Murthy
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 20:47 IST
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